Season 2 of ‘The Last of Us’ Picks Back Up in Wyoming [PHOTOS]

The world has been not-so-patiently awaiting season two of the critically acclaimed "The Last of Us" on the streaming service, Max.

For those that aren't aware, the television series is based on the award winning video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog for the Sony PlayStation consoles.

A decent portion of the game, as well as the TV series, takes place in Wyoming (with a large portion of that being in Jackson).

"The Last of Us" is also the largest television production in Canadian history, purportedly bringing in over $200 million in revenue to Alberta.

Episode one of season two sees the cast leaders, Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) and Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), back in Jackson, with five years passing since the end of season one.

The eagle-eyed viewer can spot quite a few Wyoming Easter eggs through the episode, including a Town of Jackson seal and a Wyoming flag in the old courthouse used for townhall-like meetings.

All of the Wyoming sightings aside, it is just a top notch adaption, having already won a massive amount of awards during the first season. The show was already renewed for a third season before season two even aired!

The first episode of season two also sees an awesome assortment of great new actors and actresses, including Kaitlyn Dever (Last Man Standing, Justified), Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Dark Knight, Madame Web), Danny Ramirez (Captain America: Brave New World, Top Gun: Maverick), and the great Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Beetlejuice).

Check out the "weeks ahead trailer" to get a taste of what you can expect during this season.

