Wyoming-Based Video Game Turned TV Series ‘The Last of Us’ Returns for Season 2 in 2025

Wyoming residents that are fans of the video game, The Last of Us, were overjoyed to found out it was being turned into a television series. The video game, which is a Sony PlayStation exclusive, has levels that place in Texas, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.

Apparently the rest of the world was equally enthralled, because The Last of Us television series, which is currently stream on Max (formerly HBO Max), was the most watched series on the platform for over a year, only recently being dethroned by the docuseries "Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kid's TV.

The first season of the show was nominated for over 140 awards (including Primetime Emmys and MTV Movie Awards), winning a whopping 57!

A new trailer, featuring several of Max's signature shows, shows a quick 20-second clip from the upcoming second season.

The video was posted to the official Max YouTube channel last week (Sunday, August 4th, 2024), along with a caption that read:

The dragons were just the beginning. New stories, fresh chapters. It’s all coming soon to Max. Get excited for the upcoming HBO Original Series The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy, The Franchise, It: Welcome to Derry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and more. New seasons of the HBO Original Series The White Lotus, The Last of Us, and The Gilded Age are coming soon, plus new seasons of Max Original Series And Just Like That, Sex Lives of College Girls, and more.

The second season is currently scheduled for a January 2025 release.

If you're anything like me, you too will be not-so-patiently waiting and praying the release is not pushed back further.

