Free ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Tournament at The Gaslight Social

Do you have what it takes to be a champion? Can you make Mario and friends proud?

Coming up in May, you'll have the chance to show off your video game skills at a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament, which is taking place at The Gaslight Social and hosted by the Casper US Army Recruiting Station (Sergeant First Class Shane Vincent).

It is free to enter and in addition to bragging rights, there will be prizes.

The official Facebook event details state:

Time for another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament at The Gaslight Social hosted by the Casper U.S. Army Recruiting Station! We will be using the large screens to hold a double elimination style tournament and will have plenty of prizes and free merchandise to give out. Free and open to all ages!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, May 6th, 2023 | 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

WHERE: The Gaslight Social

AGES: All Ages

COST: Free!

It's time to bring out the entire family to find out once and for all, who will be crowned the ultimate Super Smash Bros. champion.

