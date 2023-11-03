Chili Cook Off for Charity Happening This Saturday at The Gaslight Social

There is a tasty charity event happening tomorrow (Saturday, November 4th, 2023), in Casper.

A chili cook off fundraiser is going down at The Gaslight Social, with proceeds benefitting Fur Pets Sake Pet Center, a local nonprofit organization that will be celebrating their one year anniversary.

The official Facebook event page states:

Come celebrate our ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY with a Chili Cook-Off!

$5 Entry fee

Kids 8 and under free

Raffle baskets

Baked goods sale

Games

Music

Drink specials by The Gaslight Social

Best Chili awards

If you would like to participate, there's a $30.00 chili entry fee. Call or text Lindsey at 307-277-3292 to enter. We will be accepting donations for the raffle baskets and a baked goods sale!



All proceeds will go towards the centers needs to help the betterment of the animals at Fur Pets Sake Pet Center.

