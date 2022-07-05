Photos from the Marina Fourth of July Bash at Alcova Lake
There was quite a turnout for the live music and food preceding fireworks at the Marina on Alcova Lake.
Live music was provided by the Gaslight and Farrell Anglers.
Earlier in the day the Brother Bandit band played, followed by Kings of November.
People sat on the grass and cheered for the band.
Cornhole was a big hit with the younger crowd.
Get our free mobile app
There were long lines for ice cream inside the Marina.
Viewers enjoyed a peachy sunset.
Photography Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media