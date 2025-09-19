Glitter in the Air: Pink Tribute Rocks The Gaslight Social Tonight

For all fans of the Grammy award winning singer and actress, Pink, tonight is the event for you. Denver cover band, Glitter in the Air: The Ultimate Pink Experience are performing a concert at The Gaslight Social.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Friday, September 19th, 2025 at 9:00 pm

WHERE: The Gaslight Social - 314 W. Midwest Ave., Casper, WY, United States, Wyoming

COST: $25.00 for General Admission

I had the chance to speak with band frontwoman, Michelle Contrell, who is super excited for the show, as this will their first time performing in Wyoming.

Glitter in the Air is more than just a cover band, as their show is a complete experience, which incorporates full-scale, high-energy concert-style spectacles. This two-hour show features powerhouse vocals, jaw-dropping aerial stunts, edgy choreography, and recreated video elements for the true P!NK concert experience.

