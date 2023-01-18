There’s a ‘Blink & You Missed It’ Casper Moment on New HBO Max Series

If you haven't seen the first episode of the brand new HBO Max series, The Last of Us, I would highly recommend adding it to your to do list, and not just because it will largely take place in Wyoming.

According to Wikipedia, the show is said to be the largest television production in Canadian history. HBO definitely seems to have faith in the post-apocalyptic drama series, because they even recently announced their subscription price was going to go up a dollar more monthly, the week before the first episode was released.

The very first The Last of Us video game for the Sony PlayStation 3 console (PS3) is widely considered one of the greatest games of all time. The majority of the online critics have been favorable at how close the show is mirroring the game.

*Small spoiler ahead*

If you have an eagle eye (like me), you may have noticed the blink-and-you-missed-it moment where Casper was seen on the map the main character, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), was looking at, as he plans a trip to save his brother, Tommy (played by Gabriel Luna).

The Last of Us - Map - Casper, Wyoming HBO Max via YouTube loading...

There are quite a few easter eggs in the show as well. The main one I noticed is the actress that plays Marlene, Merle Dandridge, is also the voice actress for the same character in the video game.

I don't normally watch the "trendy" things, at least not immediately, outside of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), but when a television series and the video game it's based on, are both based in the Cowboy State, I had to give it a shot. I'm glad I did, because it's definitely worth the watch.

