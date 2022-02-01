Golden Corral Brawl Breaks Out After Buffet Allegedly Runs Out of Steak

A Golden Corral in Pennsylvania turned into a fight club when an all-out brawl broke out late last week, seemingly over a cut of the buffet's steak.

Local police told CBS Philly that the fight may have involved upwards of 40 people.

Video footage taken from the scene shows a crowd gathering in the middle of the dining area before blows started flying.

Chandeliers rattled as patrons threw chairs and used them to protect themselves.

The nearly two-minute-long video shows that the fight was brief but left a lot of chaos in its wake.

Watch it all go down below:

A former Golden Corral employee named Dylan Becker told CBS Philly that he was told the fight started over steak.

"From what I heard it was over steak, apparently somebody cut in line," Becker said.

Alexis Rios — one of the people allegedly involved in the fight — seemingly confirmed this in an interview with 6ABC Philadelphia. Only, he wove a more complex tale.

He told the outlet that a man in front of him in line waiting for steak became upset when Rios got his cut of meat faster. There was apparently a reason for that.

"I had a rare steak, which is a lot faster to cook than a well-done steak. That's why I got my steak first," he explained.

Rios added that mask mandates made it harder for everyone to understand each other, which made the situation much worse.

He described the descent into chaos: "I grabbed a chair to defend myself," he said. Then, according to Rios, punches, chairs, cups, glasses and more started getting thrown.

Thankfully, he said that no one involved in the fight seemed to be badly hurt.

Watch Rios' interview below:

JK Hospitality, LLC, the Golden Corral franchisee, confirmed that no one seemed badly injured in a statement shared with both outlets.

“Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority,” the statement read.

Golden Corral trended on Twitter as the news broke on a national level.

Users weighed in on the Battle of the Steak and delivered some truly amazing tweets in response.

"If I can't go to Golden Corral and beat someone within an inch of their lives for a cheap steak is [this] even America anymore," someone quipped.

"I promise Golden Corral ain’t good enough to be fighting over," another pointed out.

One user joked that Golden Corral was withholding steak until Joe Rogan's podcast was removed from Spotify. Clever and timely...

Check out some of the best responses below: