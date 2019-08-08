Casper Easily Chooses ‘Poor Boys’ Over ‘Golden Corral’

After our last restaurant-based social media debate (Popeyes vs Roberto's), it was suggested in the comments that we pit two more of our closed eateries against each other. The suggestion: Golden Corral vs. Poor Boys.

While we figured the locally owned and operated Poor Boys would easily defeat the chain buffet, Golden Corral, the voting was a lot closer than we expected. As with the last debate, about 75% of Casperites responded with the hometown favorite, but there was still a fair amount of support for Golden Corral, even when factoring in the over 300 cases of norovirus linked to the Casper location.

Which two closed restaurants and/or fast food locations should we have battle it out next?