Golden Globes 2022: The Complete List of Nominations Includes Selena Gomez’s Hulu Show, Lady Gaga + More
The nominations are in for the 2022 Golden Globes!
Despite losing network support from NBC amidst claims of a lack of inclusion and diversity inside the ranks of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization is going forth with its annual awards show.
This year's field of nominations is particularly stacked and competitive.
Entertainment Tonight notes that The Power of the Dog and Belfast lead the field of nominees in the film categories. Both cinched seven nods a piece.
HBO reigns supreme on the television side of the awards show. The network collected a total of 15 nominations and managed to beat out the likes of Netflix and Disney+.
Lady Gaga snagged a Best Actress nomination in the Drama category for her work on House of Gucci. She'll face off against the likes of Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) in the impressive category.
Meanwhile, Billie Eilish is facing off against the likes of Beyoncé, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King in the Best Original Song category. She and her brother Finneas O'Connell contributed "No Time To Die" to the latest Bond film.
Disney's critically acclaimed WandaVision is getting another chance to collect a couple of wins: Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen both cinched nods in the TV categories.
Steve Martin and Martin Short are facing off against each other for their work on Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu show is also up for best television show in the Musical or Comedy category. Notable only in absence is Selena Gomez, who co-stars in the show alongside Martin and Short.
Although the 2022 Golden Globes show currently lacks a network, HFPA president Helen Hoehne told Vanity Fair that the awards show (a 78-year tradition) must go on.
"We are taking a humble approach for 2022 — we’re just honoring the people we think showed [the] most excellence in 2021,” she explained.
Who will take home a win at the awards show? We'll have to wait and find out. In the meantime, you can peruse the full list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes below!
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick ... Boom!
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin , Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
"Be Alive" from King Richard - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
"Dos Orugitas" from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast - Van Morrison
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from Respect - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Director — Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Original Score
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Television Series Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso