Gov. Gordon Orders Flags at Half-Staff Immediately

Governor Mark Gordon, in line with President Joe Biden's Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and the State of Wyoming Flags to be flown at half-staff, effective immediately

This is to be done in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims who were killed in a terrorist attack on August 26 in Kubal, Afghanistan.

Flags should remain lowered until sunset on August 30.

The Presidential Proclamation is as follows:

As a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021,

in Kabul, Afghanistan, by the authority vested in me as

President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws

of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag

of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the

White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all

military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of

the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and

throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions

until sunset, August 30, 2021. I also direct that the flag

shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all

United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other

facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval

vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this

twenty-sixth day of August, in the year of our Lord

two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the

United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.