Gov. Gordon Orders Flags at Half-Staff Immediately
Governor Mark Gordon, in line with President Joe Biden's Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and the State of Wyoming Flags to be flown at half-staff, effective immediately
This is to be done in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims who were killed in a terrorist attack on August 26 in Kubal, Afghanistan.
Flags should remain lowered until sunset on August 30.
The Presidential Proclamation is as follows:
As a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other
victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021,
in Kabul, Afghanistan, by the authority vested in me as
President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws
of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag
of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the
White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all
military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of
the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and
throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions
until sunset, August 30, 2021. I also direct that the flag
shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all
United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other
facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval
vessels and stations.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this
twenty-sixth day of August, in the year of our Lord
two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the
United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.