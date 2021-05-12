Governor Orders Wyoming Flags To Half-Staff On May 15

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has followed up a presidential proclamation of Saturday as Peace Officers Memorial Day by ordering all U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff on May 15.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a news release from the Governor's Office. Below is the presidential proclamation:

A PROCLAMATION

Every day, we ask a great deal of the men and women of our Nation's

law enforcement agencies; from ensuring public safety, to serving

as front-line workers, to responding to incidents involving

domestic violence, substance use disorders, mental health

challenges, and homelessness, often with limited resources. Every

morning, our Nation's law enforcement officers pin on a badge and

go to work, not knowing what the day will bring, and hoping to come

home safely. This year, even as the COVID-19 pandemic took a

physical, mental, and emotional toll, our officers, deputies, and

troopers demonstrated courage and dedication in continuing to

support our communities. As we recognize Peace Officers Memorial

Day and Police Week, we honor those who lost their lives in the

line of duty, and thank them on behalf of this grateful Nation for

their service.

The economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has strained State,

local, and Tribal budgets -- forcing many communities to stretch

their funding, consider layoffs, and reduce public services. My

Administration will support our Nation's law enforcement agencies

and officers and work to ensure they have the resources and

research tools they need to do their jobs successfully and the

funding necessary to enhance officer safety and wellness, including

improving access to mental health services. We will also continue

to bolster initiatives that protect our law enforcement officers'

physical safety -- including those that provide for bulletproof

vests and active shooter training.

This year, we also recognize that in many of our communities,

especially Black and brown communities, there is a deep sense of

distrust towards law enforcement; a distrust that has been

exacerbated by the recent deaths of several Black and brown people

at the hands of law enforcement. These deaths have resulted in a

profound fear, trauma, pain, and exhaustion for many Black and

brown Americans, and the resulting breakdown in trust between law

enforcement and the communities they have sworn to protect and

serve ultimately makes officers' jobs harder and more dangerous as

well. In order to rebuild that trust, our State, local, and

Federal Government and law enforcement agencies must protect

constitutional rights, ensure accountability for misconduct, and

embrace policing that reflects community values and ensures

community safety. These approaches benefit those who wear the

badge and those who count on their protection.

We must also stop tasking law enforcement with problems that are

far beyond their jurisdictions. From providing emergency health

care to resolving school discipline issues, our communities rely on

the police to perform services that often should be the duty of

other institutions. We then accuse the police of failure when

responsibility lies with public policy choices they did not

make. Supporting our law enforcement officers requires that we

invest in underfunded public systems that provide health care,

counseling, housing, education, and other social services.

There are many ways we can demonstrate appreciation for our law

enforcement heroes. We recognize acts of bravery through the

Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor and the Law Enforcement

Congressional Badge of Bravery. We must also acknowledge the

challenge and value of their service through the Law Enforcement

Mental Health and Wellness Act of 2017 and the Supporting and

Treating Officers in Crisis Act of 2019. Should tragedy strike,

Public Safety Officers' benefits must be available for the families

of officers who lose their lives or are catastrophically injured in

the line of duty.

This country asks much of our Federal, State, Tribal, and local

police officers and deputies, and it is our solemn responsibility

to ensure that those who protect and serve have the training,

resources, and support they need to do their jobs well. My

Administration will do everything we can to support the men and

women who so courageously protect us.

By a joint resolution approved October 1, 1962, as amended (76

Stat. 676), and by Public Law 103-322, as amended (36 U.S.C. 136-

137), the President has been authorized and requested to designate

May 15 of each year as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" and the week

in which it falls as "Police Week."

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United

States of America, do hereby proclaim May 15, 2021, as Peace

Officers Memorial Day and May 9 through May 15, 2021, as Police

Week. I call upon all Americans to observe these events with

appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also call on the

Governors of the United States and its Territories, and appropriate

officials of all units of government, to direct that the flag be

flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day. I further

encourage all Americans to display the flag from their homes and

businesses on that day.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this seventh day of

May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the

Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and

forty-fifth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR