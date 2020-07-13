Green Acres’ Corn Maze Design For 2020 Is All About Local Heroes

Right now we can all use something to look forward to.

Thanks to Green Acres Corn Maze, September is looking like it may have some fun in store for us.

Every year in the Fall the Green Acres Corn Maze is the place to be (see what I did there).

School children and families look forward to heading there to celebrate Fall, our local community, and learn an appreciation for agriculture.

Activities include a Corn Maze, Petting Farm, Pumpkin Cart rides, Grain Train, Apple Cannons, Corn Pit, Hay Bale Maze, Air Pillow, and Mining for gems and arrowheads!

Each year the Green Acres Corn Maze picks a new theme for their maze, and this year it's local heroes.

Police, our doctors and nurses, firefighters, and all of our first responders are represented in this year's corn maze.

We love that this third-generation family farm chose this theme for 2020, and we hope to be able to see this awesome maze in person in the Fall.

You can follow the Green Acres Corn Maze on Facebook to see announcements about their Fall opening date.