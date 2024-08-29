Enjoy Some Farm Animal Fun at This Year&#8217;s Green Acre Corn Maze

Enjoy Some Farm Animal Fun at This Year’s Green Acre Corn Maze

Green Acres Corn Maze

It's almost that time of year again, Casper. All of the fun of the Green Acre Corn Maze returns for year number thirteen.

Coming up this fall (Saturday, September 14th, 2024), from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, the corn maze will be open to the public

The official Green Acre Corn Maze Facebook page posted both the map and a short video with a caption that states:

Looking forward to seeing everyone this season! 🌽🌽
Maze opens Saturday, September 14 10am-6pm

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

There are several attractions to enjoy at Green Acres Corn Maze this season, including:

  • ​Corn Maze
  • Petting Farm
  • Pumpkin Cart Rides
  • Grain Train
  • Apple Cannons
  • Corn Pit
  • Hay Bale Maze
  • Air Pillow
  • Mining for Gems and Arrowheads

Every year it's fun for the entire family and this year will be no different. Make sure to save the date and mark your calendars.

Mint Billiards Is Now Open in Evansville

Gallery Credit: Mint Billiards via Facebook

20 Overpriced Items That Wyomingites Love, Yet Still Pay For

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: Corn Maze, fall events, Green Acre Corn Maze, Halloween
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM