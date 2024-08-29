Enjoy Some Farm Animal Fun at This Year’s Green Acre Corn Maze
It's almost that time of year again, Casper. All of the fun of the Green Acre Corn Maze returns for year number thirteen.
Coming up this fall (Saturday, September 14th, 2024), from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, the corn maze will be open to the public
The official Green Acre Corn Maze Facebook page posted both the map and a short video with a caption that states:
Looking forward to seeing everyone this season! 🌽🌽
Maze opens Saturday, September 14 10am-6pm
Get our free mobile app
There are several attractions to enjoy at Green Acres Corn Maze this season, including:
- Corn Maze
- Petting Farm
- Pumpkin Cart Rides
- Grain Train
- Apple Cannons
- Corn Pit
- Hay Bale Maze
- Air Pillow
- Mining for Gems and Arrowheads
Every year it's fun for the entire family and this year will be no different. Make sure to save the date and mark your calendars.
Mint Billiards Is Now Open in Evansville
Gallery Credit: Mint Billiards via Facebook
20 Overpriced Items That Wyomingites Love, Yet Still Pay For
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke