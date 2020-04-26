Greeting Cards Still Needed for Wyoming Elderly Residents

If you have some free time during your quarantine, there is a project that would make a big difference for some of Wyoming's elderly residents.

If you recall, we shared the story about how Wyoming is asking kids to write letters to seniors. Jennie Gordon, the First Lady of Wyoming shared on Facebook today that those cards and letters are still needed.

As she mentioned in her Facebook post, you can send greeting cards to her at this address:

Wyoming Governor’s Residence

5001 Central Avenue

CHEYENNE 82009

Gotta love the heart of many in Wyoming who are using their time during this crisis to rise up and find a way to be there for someone else.