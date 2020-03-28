The Wyoming Hunger Initiative task force recently launched an online clearinghouse to help families struggling with food access and insecurity in Wyoming during the COVID-19 pandemic, First Lady Jennie Gordon said in a news release on Saturday.

“The sudden additional demand on food pantries statewide requires creative solutions, as will protecting the health of our Wyoming neighbors and friends at highest risk for contracting COVID-19,” Gordon said.

“The task force focuses primarily on ensuring no child or senior goes hungry," she said.

The task force will work with state experts and develop public-private partnerships to establish best-practices for food storage, distribution, and delivery. Opportunities for community participation will be announced in the near future.

Gordon started the initiative in October after she heard from a friend about children struggling with food insecurity, and expanded that to where every county has grassroots efforts to address the problem.

The initiative's website has a county-by-county listing of resources on the Wyoming Hunger Initiative website.

Task force members include:

First Lady Jennie Gordon.

Ashley Bright, Chief Executive Officer: Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

Elizabeth Dillow, Owner: Elizabeth Dillow LLC.

Heather Fleming, Co-Founder: WY Lit.

Tamra Jackson, Nutrition Supervisor: Wyoming Department of Education.

Tom Lacock, Associate State Director, Communications and State Advocacy: AARP.

Rita Meyer, Director of Infrastructure Investment: Rocky Mountain Power.

Trista Ostrom, Chief of Staff: First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Office.

Annemarie Picard, Chair: Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation.

Jamie Purcell, Executive Director: Wyoming Food For Thought.

Tim Sheppard, Rocky Mountain District Governor: Kiwanis.

Arin Waddell, Founder & School Board Member: The Food Group, Sheridan County School District 1.

Tony Woodell, Director: Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

The Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation Board works closely with Gordon to ensure small projects around the facilities can be funded and provides support for the initiative.

The foundation has announced the first grant cycle. Any organization in Wyoming whose mission aligns with the mission of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative is eligible for grants.