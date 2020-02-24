Have You Entered To Win Your 2020 Wyoming Super Tag?

The ultimate hunting adventure. 10 species. 13 hunts. One story-yours...

The 2020 Wyoming Super Tag is the stuff of dreams for hunters.

A chance to win tags to hunt Wyoming premier big game and trophy game species.

Bighorn Sheep

Shiras Moose

Rocky Mountain Elk

Mountain Goat

Mule Deer or White-Tailed Deer

Wild Bison

Pronghorn

Mountain Lion

Gray Wolf

Black Bear

The cost of raffle tickets for a chance to hunt one of the above species is only $10 and you can buy as many as you want for any number of the animals.

If you win it has no effect on your preference points.

But wait...are you feeling lucky?!

For $30 you can buy a Super Tag Trifecta ticket and win the chance to hunt THREE of the wild game listed above.

The Wyoming Super Tags and Super Tag Trifecta are available to both resident and non-resident hunters.

And this year there is an extra incentive to purchase multiple tickets, the ultimate gear package.

This video created by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department shares all the details.

Yes, I know you have until July to get this done...but maybe you should do it right now before you forget?