Have You Ever Been Spring Skiing In The Backcountry Of Casper Mountain?

While many of us may be just about over all this Spring snow...there are many winter sports enthusiasts that are praying for just a few more weeks of cold.

You may be shaking your head and asking "why?"

I came across a video on Instagram that perfectly sums up why so many Wyomingites are fine with just a bit more snow.

In the video, the skier is zigzagging through the trees of Casper Mountain and enjoying some backcountry downhill skiing.

The sun is shining and the snow seems to be a nice deep fresh powder.

After all, just because Hogadon is closed for the season doesn't mean that experienced skiers can't enjoy the mountain still.

I am seriously impressed.

I can barely handle the nordic ski trails.

If I tried to weave my way around all those trees I'd end up with more than a few broken bones...and likely a concussion as well.

It's obvious that the skier in this video is an experienced downhill skier, and this likely isn't his first time skiing in Casper Mountain's Backcountry.

This leads me to a few rules you should follow if you're thinking of trying this particular adventure out.

Don't go alone. Have the right gear. Take an avalanche training course. Carry rescue essentials along with you. Let someone know where you are and when to expect you back. Don't overestimate your abilities.

Find more detailed tips by following this link.

