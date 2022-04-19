Don’t Forget That Celebrating ‘420’ Isn’t Legal In Wyoming Yet

Wyoming is home to some of the strictest marijuana laws in the United States and one of the few that hasn't decriminalized weed. Actually possessing, being under the influence, selling or growing weed can get you into some pretty hot water.

We all know it's April and as the 20th day of the month approaches, there's a good chance you may want to partake of the unofficial pothead 420 holiday. The problem for you is that real marijuana isn't legal in Wyoming just yet and partaking of the day could land you behind bars.

You may've heard the rumors of how 4/20, 4:20, 420 came to be. Like it was the police code when marijuana smoking was taking place or it's because of a Bob Dylan song called 'Rainy Day Women'. Which are all fun stories, but the real story is linked to high school students and they're love of week.

The story behind the number has actually been traced back to 1971 in California when 5 teens would meet up at 4:20pm on their high school campus and smoke the lefthanded cigarettes. They chose 4:20 because most after school activities had ended. As a code for marijuana, they would say '420' to each other. Somehow the Grateful Dead got involved and it became the universal code for smoking.

Even though some states have (in some form) legalized marijuana, Wyoming isn't one. Idaho, Nebraska and South Carolina are the others. Some of Wyoming's neighbors, Colorado, South Dakota and Montana have all legalized Cannabis for adults. Not here in the Cowboy State, though.

If you were to go out of Wyoming and buy cannabis from a legal dispensary, you can't bring it back into the state.

Wyoming's law is very clear that anyone that uses marijuana has broken the law and that it's punishable to a $750 fine and possible jail time. If you're caught with marijuana, the punishment could be even worse.

What is legal in Wyoming is the CBD flower. Which is also from the Cannabis plant, but has very little THC and is not marijuana and doesn't have all the effects. According to Plattehemp.com,

They share similar characteristics but have unique traits for differentiation and application purposes.

The CBD is said to:

Reduce Muscle Pain

Better Sleep

Ease The Pain Of Headaches

Improve Skin Health

Feel Relaxed

Congress has a bill right now that is the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, that has passed the House, but is stalled in the Senate. That would federally take marijuana off the list of substances under the Controlled Substances Act and federally get rid of any criminal penalties.

As of NOW, it hasn't passed and Marijuana is still illegal in Wyoming. If you're going to celebrate 420, you're going to have to find some other way.

