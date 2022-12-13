Heavy Snow, Dangerously Slick Roads In and Around Casper, Windchill of -5 Degrees

According to the National Weather Service , Casper is getting quite a bit of snow between now and Thursday, upwards of twelve inches more.

The heaviest snow will occur today.

The high today is near 17 degrees with wind chill values as low as -5.

WYDOT currently shows that all roads in and out of Casper right now are dangerously slick.

WYDOT warns to use extreme caution when driving, delay travel if at all possible, and if it is not, slow down and allow extra time to get to where you're going.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency" said the National Weather Service in their winter storm advisory.

