What’s The Best Way To Use That Dreaded Snow Shovel In Wyoming?

We all know that during the winter in Wyoming, snow is going to fall and the weather is going to be cold, that's just how it is. Make sure you're taking care of your back while shoveling.

One of the first responsibilities some of us had kids was to scoop the driveway and sidewalks when the snow fell. Parents everywhere took the time to demonstrate the proper ways to do it without getting hurt. The problem is, sometimes those tips weren't the right ones to be giving and will take a toll on your body. Make sure you're dressed properly and in layers so once you begin to sweat, you can remove some layers.

Greenius is an online landscaping training software company that gives you options for training your employees. They have shared videos on YouTube to teach the proper technique for shoveling snow.

Some of the biggest thing people do wrong when shoveling is using the wrong shovel, using your back and not eating & hydrating.

Check out these snow shoveling tips to make sure you don't over do it and hurt yourself.

Make sure you have the proper shovel for the job. Never use a shovel that is too large that will take more effort.

Snow Shovel Option Greenius via YouTube loading...

Make sure you start out slowly and give your muscles a chance to stretch and warm up.

Snow Scoop 6 Greenius via YouTube loading...

Push snow as much as possible and lift as little as possible. Pushing snow requires less effort and is easier on your back.

Snow Scoop 2 Greenius via YouTube loading...

When moving or lifting snow, make sure you use your legs and knees to do the work, NOT your back. Bend at the knees and lift with your legs.

Snow Scoop 3 Greenius via YouTube loading...

Keep a reasonable pace while shoveling. Long periods of shoveling can put an extra strain on your body.

Snow Scoop 4 Greenius via YouTube loading...

Food and water are very important to give you energy while shoveling. Make sure to have healthy foods that give you the carbs for energy and not so much junk food. Stay away from lots of coffee, it will dehydrate you.

Snow Scoop 5 Greenius via YouTube loading...

Here is a guide to picking choosing the best snow shovel for the job.

9 Horrible Casper Intersections In The Winter