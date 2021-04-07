City Worker Who Cleared the Way for Special Delivery Honored

A Cheyenne Street and Alley crew member was recently honored for his work in helping first responders deliver a baby during last month's record-breaking snowstorm.

On March 15, Owen Rogers used the front-end loader pictured above to clear the way for Cheyenne Fire Rescue and an ambulance to reach a woman in labor who gave birth to a 6-pound, 6-ounce boy.

In recognition of his efforts, Rogers was presented with a certificate of commendation and a pin by Interim Fire Chief John Kopper.

"We're grateful for what our first responders and Street and Alley crew members did to keep us safe during that historic winter storm," city spokesman Michael Skinner wrote in an email to the media. "Cheyenne is blessed with the best!"