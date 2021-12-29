Is Clearing Snow During Winter Always An Adventure In Wyoming?

Snow is a four letter word that many people never get used to. For others, when it snows is the best time of the year. Really, it's all in how you approach it.

kjekol

If you start cursing the skies as soon as the snow falls, pretty much guaranteed you're not going to find much excitement in it. Your first thought may be...

"ugh, I have to get cold and wet while clearing the driveway just to get to work".

AntonioGuillem

If you approach the snow with a fun loving excitement and realize it will be gone before you know it, you may enjoy it. Your first thought is probably

"Oh boy, I can't wait to get bundled up and head outside to see the pretty snow"

Exclusive Visual

Maybe you're an extreme lover of the snow and can't wait for the white stuff to start flying every year and wish it would last all year. You may go straight to the positives and say...

"YES. I can't wait to thrash down the hills on my snowboard and get some mad air after a backside handplant"

No matter how you approach it, if you live in Wyoming you're going to have to deal with it at some point.

Personally, I enjoy the cold weather and snow. When you go to work before the snow plows start working, when it snows overnight, getting to see the fresh snow that sometimes doesn't have any tire tracks on the roads is exciting to me.

Scooping snow, clearing driveways/parking lots and roadways are not always fun, but there is an excitement about it. Especially if you get to use heavy machinery, tractors, snow blowers or TRAINS.

I really was drawn to Oakley Stevenson's on Instagram. His attitude is great and he takes snow removal head on at full speed ahead.

Here's What Central Wyoming Looked Like After A Major October Snowstorm Over the course of two days in early October of 2021 Central Wyoming received anywhere from 8 to 16 inches of wet heavy snow. Here's a look at some of the pictures that you shared with us.