HELP Douglas Wyoming Family Begs For The Return Of Their German Shepherd Dogs

It's a scenario that tugs at the heartstrings of anyone that owns a dog.

Boone (male two years old) and Karma (female eight months) first went missing on July 14 and were last seen in their kennel at their home on Ross Road in Douglas.

Despite their family immediately posting on social media and scouring local dog shelters, their two German Shepherds remain missing.

Both dogs are microchipped and could have possibly been near Hwy 95/Hwy93 (a heavy energy industry-related traffic in the area) when they were picked up.

In a plea on Facebook their owners said,

If you picked up these dogs and think that you can love them more than these sweet little kids do, you are so wrong. Our hearts are absolutely broken and we won’t give up looking for them and doing whatever we can to bring them home.

A reward of $1,000 has been offered to whoever returns the dogs safely.

More information can be found below, including how to contact the owners.

Even if you don't live in the area and cannot help, please keep this family in your thoughts.

