Henry Cavill In Talks To Play Superman Again

Back in November, Henry Cavill said he had “not given up the role” of Superman yet and promised “There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into.” But it had already been years since Cavill had played Superman, and Warner Bros. seemed to be focused on adapting new characters from DC Comics characters.

Well, Variety reports that Cavill’s words are coming true after all. Details are scant at this point, but Cavill is apparently “in talks to return as Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.” Whether this would be a solo film or a team-up remains to be seen, along with what the creative team for such a project would be.

It would be quite a reversal from just a couple years ago, when the DC Extended Universe looked to be on death’s door after the poorly received Suicide Squad and the disastrous Justice League. Now Zack Snyder is working on a director’s cut of Justice League for HBO Max and The Suicide Squad sequel is about a year away. Despite the movies’ flaws, Cavill always made a very good Man of Steel. And hey, Superman came back to life after he was killed by Doomsday, too. Maybe this guy really is perfectly cast in this role.