Here Are The Best Ways To Enjoy Casper’s 5150′ Restaurant Week

It's here!

The 5th Annual 5150' Restaurant Week.

A week that began on January 22. 2022 and continues until January 29.

It's a week full of Wyoming-themed discounts and deals that can be found all over Casper.

From local coffee houses and breweries to the national chain restaurants you love, there are deals to be had at dozens of restaurants all over town.

5150' Restaurant week is about finding new reasons to love your favorite places to eat and taking some time to go enjoy a place you've never been to.

Go alone, or gather up a group and head out there to discover all the goodness that Casper's thriving culinary scene has to offer.

First off, let's talk about the Wyoming-themed discounts.

There are $3.07 deals named after our state's area code. And yes, for those of you that don't know this, our ENTIRE state has only one area code.

$18.90 deals are named after the year that Wyoming became a state.

And do you know why they have the $51.50 deal?

It's because that's the altitude here in Casper, Wyoming...5,150 feet above sea level.

All you need to do is follow the directions here to download your "mobile passport" onto your smart device.

From there you can find a list of all the participating restaurants, and receive your deals and discounts simply by showing your "mobile passport".

Using this "mobile passport" will not only save you cash but enter you to win a hundred-dollar gift card to use next time you eat out locally.

Want to take a peek at the list of participating restaurants before you download the mobile passport? You can find them here.

Want an idea of what kind of deals you can receive?

How about a 12oz Latte with your choice of flavor for $3.07 at Scarlow's Art & Coffee?

Or maybe 2 Sandwiches (Not Including Specials) and 2 Medium Combos with Choice of Fountain Drink and Chips at the Steamboat Deli for $18.90?

Make it a date night with Two 8 oz Bacon Wrapped Baseball Sirloin With a Mushroom Demi Glaze. Includes Scalloped Potatoes & Bananas Foster for Dessert for $51.50 at the Silver Fox.

If you'd like to see more deals you can follow this link.

If you're out and about enjoying 5150' Restaurant week make sure you send us a pic using the My Country Mobile App.

Get our free mobile app

Casper's Top 8 Favorite Mexican Restaurants