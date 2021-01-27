5150' Restaurant Week has arrived in Casper.

It's the third year of this opportunity to support local culinary excellence and I think we can all agree that it's more important than ever to participate.

5150' Restaurant Week began on the 24th and will continue through the 30th.

To participate all you have to do is go to visitcasper.com and get your "pass".

Then your passport will be instantly delivered to your phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately.

This mobile-exclusive passport is a collection of curated attractions, retailers, restaurants, and more that are offering deals and discounts you can redeem during your visit to their establishments.

When you visit a business on the list show them your phone and they will set you up with special discounts and deals.

By participating you'll also be entered to win a $100 gift certificate to use at your favorite local eatery.

Not every restaurant in Casper is participating so make sure you check the list before you make your plans.

I personally think this would be a great excuse to have a progressive dinner (or lunch).

Where you go to a different place for each part of your meal.

For example:

Backwards Distilling Company for a cocktail

Occasions By Corey for appetizers

Silver Fox for your main entre

Frosted Tops for dessert

The Beacon for an after-dinner drink

Sounds like a great evening right?

And we can't help but feel that 5150' Restaurant Week is a win-win for everyone.

Deals and discounts for us and some great business for local restaurants.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app