Here Is A List Of All The Casper Museums That Are Now Open

Summer is in full swing in Wyoming.

While many of us are celebrating the longer days and warm summer temperatures by getting outside, that's not all there is to do in Casper.

On the days when it's too hot to go outside, or when I'm completely over putting sunscreen on five wiggley whiney kids...I'm always looking for new ideas.

With COVID-19 many of our local indoor hangouts were closed, and honestly, I haven't really been clear on what's open and what isn't.

One of our favorite things about Casper is the kid and family-friendly museums, so I took some time to call around and compile a list of all of our local museums that are now open.

Everyone that I talked to recommended calling first and making sure that your timing is right and that rules haven't changed.

There are still some Coronovirus induced number restrictions, and as the rest of America is opening up more people are traveling to Wyoming.

I was pleased to see that many of the museums offered special hours for our vulnerable population.

And, make sure you also take note that some of the museums require that you wear a mask while on their property, and practice safe social distancing.

Did we miss one of our local museums?

Let us know through the My Country Mobile App and we can add them to our list.