LOOK INISDE: Wyoming Roadside Gem Hiding in Hulett, Wyoming

As you travel North of Devil's Tower you'll arrive at the tiny town of Hulett, Wyoming. There you'll see a building covered in antlers and art with the name "BOB's" over the top.

Welcome to Bob Coronato's shop, Rogues Gallery.

It's a collection of art, antiques, and there's a museum in the back with an astounding collection of items that have been rescued from the garbage pile of Wyoming history.

Take your time entering and walking through this stop. There is so much to see you'll spend hours inside.

When you meet the owner, Bob Coronato, you might think at first that he is just a small-town shop owner. That would be a poor assumption. Talk to him for a while. It's worth it.

Hulett's Rogues Gallery Astounding Western History Collection A gallery of fine art and found Western history