Here’s How You Can Audition for American Idol in Wyoming

This is your moment!

Like the website says, "there are singers, then there are idols."

Are you an idol? Are you waiting for your big break? Do you feel that you are destined to win the next season of American Idol?

Well, honey... here it is.

American Idol is gearing up for another season and, believe it or not, auditions are already underway. The show's 20th season (the 5th to air on ABC) will have the usual gang back. Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Ryan Seacrest are all returning to their roles as judges and host.

Should you make it through the producer auditions, you'll be singing in front of them. Eeek!

Now, before we get into how you can audition, can I just give you some encouragement to go for it? Seriously, go have an adventure. If you continue to let your dreams be dreams then that is all they will ever be. It's time you take action.

Go for it! And have fun while you're doing it.

With that being said, live virtual producer auditions are happening this month all across the country. Each state has a scheduled day and spots are filling up fast. Register for the Wyoming auditions here. You can also audition during the nationwide open call or you can send in your video. The only requirement is that you must be 15 years or older by September 15, 2021.

Let me break it down for you.

Here's How to Audition for American Idol in Wyoming

