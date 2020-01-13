Here’s What Kids Say They Want to Be When They Grow Up

When talking to a child, especially one you don't know well, it's common to ask them "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

A recent report shows a list of the most popular jobs listed by children as a response to this question.

The top three jobs overall (in order of rank) were Doctor, Teacher, and Veterinarian.

That's not surprising to me, three out of my five kids have stated that they want to be those very things when they grow up.

When you look at boys vs. girls the lists vary a bit.

The top three dream jobs for boys were Professional Athlete, Doctor, and Musician.

The top three dream jobs for girls were Teacher, Doctor, and Veterinarian.

It seems that around the age of 15 these desires tend to change a bit. Perhaps it's because at that age many children have begun working after school. Maybe it's because they have a better understanding of what it means to go to school for 8 years to become a doctor...and they decide it's just not for them.

As I was reading the article I found myself wondering how many people actually follow through and DO become what they dreamed of as a child.

I know I did. As a kid I always wanted to be a mom and teacher and was able to do both of those things.

Apparently, I'm an anomaly.

In general, only 1/3 of children go on to become what they dreamed of as a kid.

I'm wondering if that statistic is the same here in Wyoming?