Hikers Spot First Yellowstone Wildfire of 2019

Hikers detected the first wildfire of the year in Yellowstone National Park Wednesday.

The 0.1-acre 7 Mile Fire is located three miles east of Canyon Village near the Yellowstone River, park officials said in a press release.

It is smoldering on a steep rocky slope and is not accessible by foot. Firefighters are currently monitoring the fire from a canyon rim.

It does not currently pose a threat to park visitors.

Currently, the fire danger in Yellowstone is moderate.