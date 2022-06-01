One of the core traits of hip-hop is flexibility. Sounds, artists and styles, they all change with time, and evolve to become the best version of the music created. This is why things like song and album titles change shortly before they come out or projects being totally overhauled are so common. How an artist feels about their product yesterday doesn't always matter the next day. So, there has to be room for change. This extends to album cover art, which leads to finished covers that never get used as highlighted here.

Hip-hop's direct ties to the art world have only strengthened over the last decade. This shines through with some of the album covers that have been released during that time. More recently, Kanye West is an obvious example. One of his initial unused Donda covers was a painting of a woman's head, her silhouette and ponytail consisting of red paint. This was made by the late artist Louis Bourgeois. When the LP finally dropped last year, Ye ended up simply making the cover a black square.

His former rival Drake also fits into this conversation, as his chosen cover for 2021's Certified Lover Boy was the ever-present pop culture art featuring pregnant woman emojis made by artist Damien Hirst. The Toronto rapper later shared on Instagram the initial covers he didn't end up using, which included illustrations and art by Milo Manara, Theo Skudra and another by the aforementioned Damien Hirst.

Sometimes, album art changes because of backlash or the possible backlash that could arise. The Coup's 2001 album, Party Music, is one of the more controversial album covers in existence and it was purely by mistake. The art features the duo blowing up the World Trade Center, and was created months before the terrible events of 9/11 even happened. Considering the album was originally scheduled to come out in September of 2001, The Coup had to go back to the drawing board. Lil Uzi Vert also found himself in hot water in 2018, when he revealed the possible cover for his Eternal Atake album. The art was a reworking of the Heaven's Gate logo, a cult most famously known for a 1997 mass suicide.

Check out some covers that didn't make it off the cutting room floor. Here's a look at 7 hip-hop album covers that were never used below.