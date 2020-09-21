Not a crash - but a belly landing.

Her name is Old Glory and she's a B-25 bomber. She was returning from the 75th Commemoration of the End of World War II in Hawaii. The pilots had to belly-land her near Stockton California, south of San Francisco on Saturday evening with three people aboard. All survived.

The plane was not too far from the airport when she skidded to a stop, wheels up, on her belly.

This piece of flying history is owned by Prescott Foundation of Albany, New York.

The first reports describe mechanical failures before Old Glory went down in a farm field near South Roberts and West Muller roads. That area is filled with sprawling farms and ranches so there was plenty of room to land.

These old war planes, built in the 1940's, were designed to take a beating. That, in part, is why all three crew members aboard were able to walk away. Two were transported to an area hospital with non-life threating injuries but nothing more.

The National Transportation Safety Board as well as the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

In the video above, we can see that one engine has been destroyed. But overall the plane looks repairable. The cost for those repairs will be high, all the same.

There has not been any reaction from The Prescott Foundation at this time on what their plans are.