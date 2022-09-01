Hot Dog Eating Championship & Car Show Happening in Casper on Labor Day

Is there anything more American than hot dogs and cars? We're not so sure. Maybe baseball and apple pie but you can't have an apple pie eating contest, that'd be ridiculous.

You can, however, have a hot dog eating contest and that's exactly what's happening on Monday, September 5 in Casper, courtesy of Rockin' Burgers 'n Dogs and Advance Auto Parts.

Rockin' Burgers 'n Dogs and Advance Auto Parts are holding the Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship & Car Show on Labor Day at the Sunrise Shopping Center from 10am to 2pm.

Per their Facebook Event page, this event is open to the public and all proceeds will go to the Girl Scouts of Natrona County. It's unknown if cookies will be made available following the hot dogs.

In addition to the hot dog eating championship,, there will be a car show featuring various cars, bikes, trucks and more.

Various food trucks will be on-hand as well, as will different vendors.

Vendors, contenders, or guests can get more information or register by calling 307-333-4388 or visiting this website.