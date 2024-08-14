Casper Police Department Reminds Residents to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over This Labor Day

As we approach the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Casper Police Department sent out a reminder to local residents to be safe and plan ahead.

According to a press release from the Casper PD's Public Information Officer, Amber Freestone:

From August 14 through September 2, including the Labor Day holiday weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will work alongside your Casper Police Department for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high visibility enforcement campaign. The goal is to deter impaired driving and prevent the tragedies seen in recent months and previous Labor Day weekends from happening again.

During the 2023 Labor Day holiday there were 22 injury crashes and 2 crash fatalities in

Wyoming. When looking at critical crashes in the year 2023, nearly 22.3% of fatal crashes and 19.9% of suspected serious injury crashes were alcohol-involved crashes.

We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Master Officer Alyssa Baedke. “The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior. The Natrona County Safe Ride program is available 24 hours a day for any patrons of Natrona County who might need a Safe Ride home. If you've had too much to drink, don't take the risk! Just ask your bartender or call from your own phone - 307-266-7233 - this ride is free. A DUI is

not. Tell your friends, pull up AND step up for them! Don't let them make a tragic choice.

As summer winds up and we head into the Labor Day Holiday, remember! Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) #ourcommunity is a safer place when

we all work together to stop Drunk Driving. The Casper Police Department is dedicated to the protection and safety of our community through the highest standards of professionalism in police services.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

