House Fire Displaces 11 In Casper

A fire in Casper displaced 11 residents on Monday afternoon.

According to a Casper Fire-EMS news release, units were called to the structure fire in the 3000 block of East Second Street at roughly 4:15 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters went in and extinguished a fire burning in the garage, which prevented it from spreading into the living areas of the home.

The residents in the home made it out prior to firefighters arriving.

Due to smoke damage and utilities being disconnected, the residents in the home were displaced. As of Monday's news release, no injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

In addition to five units from Casper Fire-EMS, officers from the Casper Police Department and an ambulance crew from Wyoming Medical Center responded.

Casper Fire-EMS is taking the incident as an opportunity to remind the public that working smoke alarms save lives. They should be located on every floor in residences, common living areas and in bedrooms.