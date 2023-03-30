Have You Seen the New Fire Engine at Casper Fire-EMS Station 3? [PHOTOS]

A life long dream of mine was to take pictures on a real life fire engine. Not only has that dream become a reality, but it was done with one of the three new vehicles currently being used by our local firefighters at Casper Fire EMS Department.

Engine 3, which is being used at Station 3, recently visited the radio station (on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023). I had the chance to speak with Public Information Officer, Dane Andersen. While talking about this awesome machine, he gave some specifics detail about it, as well as the other two new vehicles: Engine 2 and Engine 6 (all three are identical models):

Make/Model: 2022 Rosenbauer Commander Chassis - Custom-built body and compartments

Engine: Cummins 450 horsepower diesel

Transmission: Allison

Pump: Waterous CSCU20, rated at 1,500 gallons per minute at 150PSI

Water Tank Capacity: 750 gallons

Electrical: Weldon

Warning Lights/Scene Lighting: Whelen LED

Features: whole-cab clean-air filtration system, easy-clean vinyl seats, rear air-ride suspension, on-spot rear tire chains, driver-option locking rear differential

Ride height: 10' 2"

Overall length: 34'

Weight: 25 tons

Apparatus design committee members: Battalion Chief T. Mason, Captain T. Hieb, Engineer M. Brummond

All three fire engines were purchased with the optional 1-cent sales tax dollars.

Andersen also shared a very interesting fun fact about the color of the engines. He stated:

The deep-red color of our Engines was color matched to the original "American LaFrance" red featured on a model year 1921 Casper Fire Department engine. 100 years later, the "Casper Fire Department Red" endures in our own iconic silver-over-red paint scheme.

Check out the photos below of this beautiful first responder road transport vehicle.

Check Out Casper Fire EMS New Fire Engine

