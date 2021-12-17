How Much Money Does It Take To Be The Best Wyoming Secret Santa?

Gift buying is stressful, gift buying for your co-workers is even more stressful. If you're buying for your family, you probably have a pretty good idea what to buy them. If you participate in a Secret Santa exchange, you may draw the name of someone you have no idea about.

I'm a good gift giver. I'm single and only really buy for a few people, I usually have gone overboard on a secret Santa exchanges. Not in intentionally trying to lead people on, but always put thought into what I buy and how I give it. If I'm going to participate, I'm going all in.

Not everyone does that, some participate just to seem like they're not all bah humbug and a stick in the mud. They may buy the minimal gifts and just call it good. There's nothing wrong with that, it's the thought that counts.

When you can add a little humor and fun to your office Secret Santa party this year, you'll be the hero of the day. You don't have to break the bank of these gifts, you can find solid gifts for well under $50 and in most cases the best seem to be under $20.

If you're already at your shopping creativity max and need some help, I found a good Secret Santa gift buying guide from Good Housekeeping that will surely liven up the company Christmas party this year.

Here are some of the items that can be purchased from Amazon for under $50 and will change the Secret Santa game.

Amazing Amazon Secret Santa Gifts Amazing Amazon Secret Santa Gifts

