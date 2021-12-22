Casper May Get a White Christmas After All, Starting Christmas Eve

If you are one of those people that love to see snow on Christmas morning, it appears you will be getting your wish. Casper and much of the Cowboy State will be blanketed in snow to make it a real White Christmas.

While much of the northern part of the state will be under a winter storm warning on Christmas Eve, the Casper area can expect a drop in temperate and some snow, although nowhere near the expected 12 - 24 inches (yes, you read that right, 2 feet of snow), that's forecasted for hitting the mountain areas. The temps will be in the single digits with some light snow expected.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page posted the following weather graphic along with a caption that read:

A significant winter storm will bring numerous impacts to western and central Wyoming starting this evening. Please visit weather.gov/riw for the latest information regarding this winter storm. #wywx

While Casper isn't set to see a massive amount of the wet stuff on Christmas, be aware that the wind will still be blowing and these 40° temperatures will be dropping to low the 20° area through the holiday weekend.

