Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Above-Normal January Temps Persist (1/15/26)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warmer than average temperatures once again this afternoon. Mainly clear skies and dry conditions expected along with gusty winds, highest for Johnson County where a High Wind Warning has been issued later today. #WyWx

It will be sunny, with a high near 52°. It will also be breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting is reporting mostly dry conditions with some dangerous winds and extreme blow over risks in Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

Hey Wyoming: Top New Year’s Resolutions Americans Are Actually Choosing in 2026 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke