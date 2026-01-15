Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Above-Normal January Temps Persist (1/15/26)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Above-Normal January Temps Persist (1/15/26)

Elizabeth Rae

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warmer than average temperatures once again this afternoon. Mainly clear skies and dry conditions expected along with gusty winds, highest for Johnson County where a High Wind Warning has been issued later today. #WyWx

It will be sunny, with a high near 52°. It will also be breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting is reporting mostly dry conditions with some dangerous winds and extreme blow over risks in Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

Hey Wyoming: Top New Year’s Resolutions Americans Are Actually Choosing in 2026

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

13 Now Defunct Casper Bars - Then & Now

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: casper road conditions, National Weather Service, Natrona County Road Report, wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM