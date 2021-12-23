How to Watch ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Miley Cyrus is ringing in 2022 with her very own New Year's Eve television special.

Miley and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson are teaming up to host a star-studded celebration featuring epic musical performances. The Hannah Montana alum will be hosting and performing live from Miami. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels executive produced the special. Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus’ and Tish Cyrus’s production company produced the event.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.” Said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

"Honestly, I think people should watch this New Year's Eve show because it's going be something that's traditional, but we're going to do it untraditionally," the "Prisoner" singer said in a special sneak peek. "What I think is going to be great about this show is we're actually inviting our friends. It's going to be real and the cameras just happen to be there. It's not going to feel like a show. It's going to feel like everyone is there in Miami with us."

It is unclear if there will be a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the new Omicron variant.

What time does Miley's New Year's Eve Party start?

The celebration will begin on Dec. 31 at 10:30 PM ET through 12:30 AM.

Where can you watch and stream Miley's New Year's Eve Party?

Fans can stream the event live on NBC and the streaming service Peacock.

Who is performing at Miley's New Year's Eve Party?

Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h have been confirmed to perform.

Watch a teaser, below.