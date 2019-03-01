How Well Does Casper Manage Their Money?

I'll admit that I've always had a hard time with money management. Between impulse spending and going out to enjoy my 20's I'm part of the reason why our rank is what is is according to our friends at WalletHub.

The age group of 18-25 is typically the worst at handling money. I'm not saying that's true for everyone of those ages but it seems to be a very common thing. Taking a look at those who are a bit older and people who I look to as far as having their poop in a group they're doing better but money management is always a hard thing no matter your age it seems.

Take a look at this interactive map if you don't believe me.