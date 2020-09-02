If You Love BBQ Glenrock’s Wild West Fall Fest Is For You

If you love BBQ (FYI we can't be friends if you don't) Glenrock has exactly what you've been craving.

September 19th, 2020 1 pm to 11 pm will be the first annual Wild West Fall Fest and the town of Glenrock is making sure it's the place to be.

Not only will there be a BBQ competition but a 5k run, games, Farmers Market, vendors, live music, and a Brewfest as well.

It's a family-friendly event and will be located in Downtown Glenrock at Kimball Park, right by the historic Higgins Hotel, with more fun and games just down the road at the Rec Center.

Each BBQ team will be asked to roast 30 pounds each of beef and pork, with the judges beginning tasting at 2 pm.

Trophies and bragging rights will go the winners in each of the following categories:

Best of Pork

Best of Beef

Best Beans in the West

Mayor's Choice

People's Choice

Wild West Fall Fest is hosted by the Glenrock Wyoming Chamber and YES they are still looking for teams and sponsors for this event.

To register your BBQ team or if you'd like to sponsor this awesome event, you can contact the Glenrock Wyoming Chamber through Facebook messenger on the Glenrock Wyoming Chamber Page or email them at info@glenrockareachamberwy.org

I hope I see you there, and until then, I'm going to be dreaming of BBQ and the small-town fun ahead of us.