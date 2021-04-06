In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Loveland

Northern Colorado, get excited.

On Monday (Apr. 5), Loveland Mayor Pro Tem Don Overcash shared via Facebook that In-N-Out Burger, the California-based fast food chain, is coming to Loveland.

According to the Facebook post, Galloway and Company is working with City Planning to build an In-N-Out restaurant in the Sweetheart City. The location of the proposed In-N-Out was identified in the post as the area currently occupied by a closed Mimi’s, located in Centerra Market Place.

In-N-Out Burger slowly but surely made its way into the Centennial State last November, opening its first locations in the state in Aurora and Colorado Springs.

Before Loveland, Fort Collins was considered among several other cities to get an In-N-Out location; the fast food chain had previously submitted a proposal to the City of Fort Collins to open an In-N-Out just south of the intersection of College Avenue and Prospect Road, but that proposal fell through.

Not only will In-N-Out be coming to Loveland, the California-based burger chain will also be opening another one of its restaurants in Thornton.

In-N-Out Burger told 9NEWS that it is working on a site on the corner of East 136th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Thornton, but there is currently no timeline for when the restaurant could open.

As for the new Loveland In-N-Out, an opening date has yet to be determined.

In-N-Out plans to open a total of at least nine restaurants across Colorado.