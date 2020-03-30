Colorado Family Finds Yard Taken Over By a Zillion Elk

When you wake up in our part of America, you never know what you might find in your backyard. One Colorado family found out theirs had been taken over by what looks like a zillion elk.

Zillion might be a slight exaggeration, but this is a lot of elk. Check for yourself and see if you can count how many antlers you see. This happened in Loveland.

The family described what you're seeing:

This herd of elk comes to visit in the spring. They play, eat and nap in the comfort of our yard. They make great photo ops for the people driving by. The elk stay for a few days then move on. We love watching them from anywhere in the house.

It's hard to imagine better visitors in your yard than elk especially if you appreciate free fertilizer. (*ahem*)