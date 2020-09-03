Information Wanted On 14-Year-Old Wyoming Runaway

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on August 28.

Ayasha Pathan is described as being 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers. Anyone with information on Ayasha Pathan is being asked to contact Officer Nicole Rublee at 307-352-1575 or to send a message to the RSPD Facebook page.

Informants may remain anonymous.

