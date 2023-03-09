Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding 14-Year-Old Runaway
3/10 UPDATE:
Miranda Mitchell has been located, police announced Friday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway.
According to a department Facebook post, Miranda Mitchell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with blue jeans.
Mitchell is 5-foot-5, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.
This isn't the first time Mitchell has gone missing. Police asked for help in locating the teen on May 29, 2021, and again on July 17, 2022.
