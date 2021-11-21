Public Help Sought In Finding Runaway Who May Be In Wyoming

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Utah teenager who may be in Wyoming.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post:

On November 20, 2021 officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were notified of a missing 15-year old female from Salt Lake City, UT named Suraya Roberts. Suraya is believed to have visited both Rock Springs and Green River in the time she has been missing. Suraya is believed to be using fake names and telling people she is 19-years old but that is not true. If anyone sees Suraya please call police dispatch at 352-1575.