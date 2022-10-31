This Barack Obama clip is going viral after a woman hilariously commented on his appearance during a speech Oct. 29 in Detroit, Michigan.

"I have to admit that sometimes going on a campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to not just because I am older and grayer…" Obama said during his speech at Detroit Renaissance High School.

A woman in the crowd then called out, "You fine than a m-----f-----!" amid the audience's laughter.

Obama took the funny exclamation in stride with a smile before saying, "I don't know if y'all heard that."

"I'm sorry, what'd you say?" he asked, turning around to find the woman.

"You're fine!" another woman chimed in.

"Said I was still fine," Obama quipped. "Okay. I'm not gonna tell Michelle you said that."

He added jokingly, "Although Michelle does agree! She knows."

"We're getting distracted!" he said after more laughter, before returning to the speech.

"Man's a true Leo," one person quote-tweeted the video, referencing Obama's astrological sign known for their charisma.

Another viewer tweeted, "It’s crazy how a person can be this charismatic naturally. Me and my astrology girls had so much fun going over his birth chart."

Many agreed with the woman, saying she was "not wrong" and "didn't lie."

Obama was in Detroit to encourage voters to participate in the upcoming election.

According to People, he said, "This election requires every single one of us to do our part," he said, per the outlet. "I understand why you might be worried about the course of the country. Sometimes it's tempting just to tune out, watch football, watch Dancing With The Stars. I'm here to tell you, tuning out is not an option."

On Oct. 17, he tweeted a photo of himself and wife Michelle Obama with the caption, "Michelle and I voted early today. Now it’s your turn. ...every vote matters."

Michelle also echoed the same message, writing, "Today, I voted early in the 2022 midterm elections! I want to see you turning out to vote with your voting squad."

See more reactions to the funny moment, below: